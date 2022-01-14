Roberta Harris

August 10, 1941-January 10, 2022

PEORIA-Roberta Harris, 80, of Peoria, formerly of the Quad Cities, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Cremation rites were accorded. A private family burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of The ARC of the Quad Cities or to the Milan Christian Food Pantry. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Roberta was born in Rock Island County on August 10, 1941, a daughter of Robert M. and Claire F. Granger Harris.

Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Dennis (Connie) Harris, Sharon Harris-Harvey and Alice (Rick) Dobbeleare.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Harris and sister, Patricia Harris.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.