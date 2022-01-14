Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta Harris
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Roberta Harris

August 10, 1941-January 10, 2022

PEORIA-Roberta Harris, 80, of Peoria, formerly of the Quad Cities, died Monday, January 10, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Cremation rites were accorded. A private family burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of The ARC of the Quad Cities or to the Milan Christian Food Pantry. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Roberta was born in Rock Island County on August 10, 1941, a daughter of Robert M. and Claire F. Granger Harris.

Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Dennis (Connie) Harris, Sharon Harris-Harvey and Alice (Rick) Dobbeleare.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Harris and sister, Patricia Harris.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.