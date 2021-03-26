Roberta Ann Kieffer

November 21, 1954-March 25, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Roberta Ann Kieffer, 66, of East Moline, passed away, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline 6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL 61265. Visitation will be from 11:00-1:00p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Roberta was born on November 21, 1954, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert and Willie (Morris) Cantrell. She married Arnold "Arnie" L. Kieffer on December 17, 1987, in Gattman, MS. Roberta worked as a seamstress at Coyglen Garmet Plant in Gattman, MS. She later was a carpenter for Omni-international in Vernon, AL.

Survivors include her husband; sons, Paul "P.J." (Sheena) White, Greenwood Springs, MS, Alex Kieffer, East Moline, and Alan (Hannah Spaulding-Rumburg) Kieffer, East Moline; grandchild, Courtney White; step-grandchild, Chandler Woodham; brothers, Jeryl (Marie) Cantrell, Vernon, AL, and James Stanford, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchild, Ruger Kieffer; sister, Sally "Bobbie" Smart and brothers, W.B. Cantrell, Donald "Gene" Cantrell, Edward Cantrell, Roger Cantrell, Joe Cantrell, and Rex Cantrell.

