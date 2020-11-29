Robin Eve Diaz

November 28, 1954- November 26, 2020

Robin Eve Diaz, 65, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. Sadly, due to the pandemic restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded.

The former Robin Gilmore was born in Rock Island, Illinois on November 28, 1954 to Robert and Martha Harland Gilmore. She married Monico Diaz on February 22, 1992 at the Pentecostal Church of God in Davenport, Iowa. Robin graduated Moline High School in 1972. Robin took great pride in having owned her own donut shop for several years, The Five Point Donut Shop. She worked at many positions in the food industry and was a retail manager for several companies..

Robin was known for her generosity to all, thoughtfulness, and kindness. She was full of life and fun loving. She never passed up a thrift shop or great deal. She was a longtime member of the Pentecostal Church of God. Robin's greatest joy was time spent with her family. She never missed the special events of her nieces and nephews.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Monico Diaz. Her sisters, Lou (Mike) Campbell, Roberta Schatti, Milldred Koker-Foss, Margaret Mullett, and Dorothy Gilmore. Nieces and nephews, Michael (Jenna) Campbell, Michelle Campbell, Jack Campbell, Anthony Campbell, William Campbell, and Sarah Campbell. Special family friends Michaela Reyes and Monica Diaz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Edward Gilmore, and sister, Alice June Adams.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.