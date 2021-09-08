Robin Beth Gustafson

January 11, 1956-September 5, 2021

ANNAWAN-Robin Beth Gustafson, 65, of Annawan, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Annawan Community Center on October 16, 2021, starting at 5:00 p.m. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation (yourcpf.org/donate-2/).

Robin was born January 11, 1956, the daughter of Don and Corrine (Andrews) Thies, in Geneseo, IL. She graduated from Atkinson High School in 1974. On October 16, 1993, she married William "Bill" "Boo" Gustafson in a service held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, IL. Robin was employed by Annawan Hometown Market for many years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of the Congregational Church, Atkinson. She enjoyed watching the Cubs, spending time with her many friends, and her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her loving husband Bill "Boo" Gustafson; mother, Corrine Buysse, Geneseo; brothers, Chuck (Teresa) Buysse, Wyanet, Ralph (Paula) Buysse, Geneseo, and Scott (Teresa) Buysse, Woodbridge, VA; sisters, Debby (Russ) Lyon, Andover, and Patricia (Todd) Trainor, Bloomington, IL.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don Thies. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Allure of Geneseo, Unity Point - Hospice, Annawan - Alba Rescue Unit, Hammond Henry Hospital, Dr. Contantinou, and Nurse Practitioner Heather.