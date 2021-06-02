Robin Jensen

January 11, 1965-May 30, 2021

MOLINE-Robin Jensen, 56, of Moline, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Robin was born on January 11, 1965, in Silvis, the daughter of Richard and Kathleen (Dukelow) Jensen. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She liked to crochet and walk by the river. Robin loved spending time and being with family and friends. Her favorite bible verse was Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."

Survivors include her mother, children, Sara (Kevin) Kain, Scott (Jessica Schatt) Spiegel; grandchildren, Jadika, Emma, Audrey, Trevor, and Eli; sisters, Becky Henry, Bobbi (John) Verlinders; & nieces, Lindsey, Amber, and Heather.

She was preceded in death by her father.

