Robin Jensen
1965 - 2021
Robin Jensen

January 11, 1965-May 30, 2021

MOLINE-Robin Jensen, 56, of Moline, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Robin was born on January 11, 1965, in Silvis, the daughter of Richard and Kathleen (Dukelow) Jensen. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. She liked to crochet and walk by the river. Robin loved spending time and being with family and friends. Her favorite bible verse was Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain."

Survivors include her mother, children, Sara (Kevin) Kain, Scott (Jessica Schatt) Spiegel; grandchildren, Jadika, Emma, Audrey, Trevor, and Eli; sisters, Becky Henry, Bobbi (John) Verlinders; & nieces, Lindsey, Amber, and Heather.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robin has been my best friend since we were 5 years old. She would go to our family picnics and be my traveling buddy on our vacations. She had an infectious laugh that I will always remember and we made made many a memories through the years that I will always cherish and keep tucked away safely in my heart. The songs we used to sing "Playground in my mind" and what ever Elton John had out at the time we would be singing it. Burping and farting contests, trying to see how big we could stretch our mouths out...LOL! and all that goes with being typical kids and laughing our heads off. Thanksgiving just wont be the same without you raving about my baked macaroni and cheese and I will continue to make it in your honor! Miss Cuddles update, the visit I prayed you would make before you left for heaven well it worked. Miss Cuddles in now coming out of hiding and visiting with Alex, praise God! I feel comfort in knowing you are in heaven with Jesus and I look forward to the day that I get to see you again. Miss you and Love you always my dear sweet friend! ~ Shelley
My love for Robin goes back to our childhood and grade school. A friend that always had a grin, and ready to have fun but more than that, we were always able to pick up periodically through the years when I would come home to visit Moline. I was so elated when she became a Jesus follower and the joy that shown all around her...just a beautiful soul. I am so glad she was my friend. We will see each other again one day. My love to the family, I know how difficult it must be as you mourn her death. My prayers of strength and sweet memories of Robin. -Jana
My heart is sad... I´ve know Robin I think all my life.... our parents worked together, and we spent some of the best times at the AAF Christmas parties and remained friends through some of are adult years and have lost contact far too long ... RIP my friend condolences to the family
