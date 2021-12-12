Rocklett E. "Rocky" Smith

December 4, 2021

Rocklett E. "Rocky" Smith, 79, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Saturday December 4, 2021.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Surviving are his wife, Eilene; son, Sedric; daughter, Miriam; grandchildren, Joshua and Caleb; one brother; four sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, additional family and many friends.

