Rocklett E. "Rocky" Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Rocklett E. "Rocky" Smith

December 4, 2021

Rocklett E. "Rocky" Smith, 79, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Saturday December 4, 2021.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Surviving are his wife, Eilene; son, Sedric; daughter, Miriam; grandchildren, Joshua and Caleb; one brother; four sisters; a host of nieces, nephews, additional family and many friends.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
