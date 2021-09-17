Rodger L. Hannabarger

July 19, 1956-September 15, 2021

COLONA-Rodger L. Hannabarger, 65 of Colona, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at OSF St. Mary's in Galesburg, Illinois. Services are 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A memorial fund will be established to benefit charities.

Rodger was born on July 19, 1956 in Morrison, Illinois to Merlin and Haroldine Carlson Hannabarger. He was a graduate of Riverdale High School, Hamilton Technical and Blackhawk College with an electronic technology degree. Rodger has been married to Linda Cones for 37 years.

He was employed at Cincinnati Incorporated as a field service representative, retiring in 2004. Rodger owned and operated Hannabarger Industrial Repair in Woodhull and H & B Bore Welding with his son-in-law, Josh.

He loved fishing, woodworking, and working in his shop. Rodger was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Colona.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, TJ Grobe of Alpha, IL, Hunter Grobe of Alpha, IL, Chad (Kathryn) Hannabarger of Bettendorf, Iowa; Heather Hannabarger of Hillsdale, IL, Amy (Josh) Boyd of Woodhull, IL; Dan (Lisa) Lofquist of Clinton, Iowa, Amber Grobe of Woodhull, IL; grandchildren, Katelynn Lawler, Paige Lofquist, Baylie Boyd, Keegan Lofquist, Logan Lofquist, Ethan Lofquist, Braytan Lofquist, Miracle Karr, Dakota Grobe, Delaney, Khloe Hannabarger, Caleb Hannabarger; great grandchildren, Olivia Lawler, Madison Lawler, Brody Greuble, Zeppelin Dekezel, Hendrix Dekezel, Harley Lofquist; siblings, Mona Griffin of Rock Island, IL, Gary (Leslee) Hannabarger of Princeton, WI, Lesa (Tom) Ryan of Erie, IL, Len (Sandy) Hannabarger of Cordova; several nieces and nephews.

Rodger was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kelly Lofquist.