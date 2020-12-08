Rodney L. Reiling

October 22, 1925-December 6, 2020

Rodney L. Reiling, 95, of Geneseo, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital: Long Term Care Living Center. A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at SonRise Bible Church, Atkinson, IL. John Fisher, Deacon of First Baptist Church of Geneseo, will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A public visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. The church will be live streaming the service so that friends and loved ones can attend the services virtually at https://youtu.be/PFWen6hTpAA. Memorials may be directed to the Rodney Reiling Memorial Fund and the Atkinson Fire/Rescue Squad.

Rodney, the oldest of three children, was born on October 22, 1925, the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Bowles) Reiling, in Port Byron, IL. On June 15, 1947, he married Roberta Lewis at her parents' home in Cornwall Township. She preceded him in death in 1997. Rodney later married Mary Ann Holevoet. Rodney was a lifelong farmer, loved working in his shop and was active on the farm until he was almost 90 years old! He enjoyed eating Danny Boys Pizza and catfish at the Moose. He was a Cornwall Township Board Member and a trustee of the Atkinson Congregational Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed singing in the church choir, cranking homemade ice cream, playing marbles, and cards, bowling, golfing, horseshoes and rolle bolle.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Sharon (Hugh) Pritchard, Geneseo, Linda (Vernon) Sturtewagen, Atkinson, Sue (Craig) DeDecker, Geneseo, son, Darrell (Pam) Reiling Atkinson; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Marjorie Naugle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Elizabeth; wife, Roberta; daughter, Marlene; and brother, Frederick Reiling.