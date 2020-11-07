Rodney Weber

July 23, 1925- November 4, 2020

GENESEO-Rodney Weber, 95 of Geneseo, passed away November 4, 2020 at Morrison Community Hospital, Morrison, IL. He is now reunited with his wife Doris in Heaven. A graveside celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Loraine Cemetery, Prophetstown. Reverend Paul Smith and Reverend Keith Bradley will officiate. A drive through visitation will be held for friends and loved ones, from 1 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Those attending will not be allowed to exit their vehicles due to COVID protocol. Memorials may be directed to Loraine United Methodist Church or Good Shepherd Foundation of Henry County.

Rodney was born July 23, 1925, son of Fred and Edith (Sommers) Weber, in Geneseo, IL. He graduated from Geneseo High School and later married Doris Johnson in 1949. She proceeded him in death in 1967. Rodney spent his life as a grain and cattle farmer with his family. Since 1950, he traveled twice a week to the Henry County Jail to minister to the inmates. He was dedicated to his jail ministry and believed it was important to preach the word of God to save lost souls. In 2010 Rodney was awarded Humanitarian of the Year by the Illinois State VFW for his work in the community and his jail ministry. He also received the Medal of Honor presented by the National Sheriff's department and the Denman Evangelism Award from the United Methodist Church. Rodney was an active member of the Loraine United Methodist Church and also served as president and board member of the Good Shepherd Foundation of Henry County. In 1962, Doris and him built an outdoor worship area near the farm which includes a pond, three crosses and a picnic area. A chapel was later built which has hosted many weddings. In recent years Rodney would do the noon prayer and continued to minister to residents at Resthave Care and Rehabilitation, Morrison, IL. He always looked forward to his family visiting him there. Rodney loved the farm, his family and God. He made a difference in the life of everyone he met and will be missed. He will live on each day in the hearts of those who loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, David (Cynthia) Weber, Geneseo, and Jeff (Diane) Weber, Geneseo; grandchildren, Justin Weber, Kristen (Shawn) Carson, Jordan Weber, and Brandan (fiancée Brittany Witt) Weber.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edith; his wife, Doris; and his sister, Corinne Johnson.