Roena J. Morgan

May 31, 1937-June 23, 2021

MINERAL-Roena J. Morgan, 84, of Mineral, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Allure of Geneseo. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28th at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan. Rev. Terry Lancaster will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Annawan Township. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Roena Joyce Lashbrook was born May 31, 1937 in Geneseo IL the daughter of John W. and Florence E. (Dunifer) Lashbrook. Roena married Clifford R. Morgan on April. 24, 1956 in Las Vegas, NV. He died on June 7, 1990. Roena had worked at Ann's Café in Atkinson, Ann Kulper's in Annawan, the Deck in Geneseo, Dairy Queen in Geneseo and at Brave Industries in Annawan. She loved to garden, do puzzles, crochet, and word searches. She also enjoyed collecting Dolls.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Gary) Spaulding, Tolleson, AZ, and Karon (Terry) Sturgeon, Kewanee; son, Kennith (Kathy) Morgan, Annawan; Seven Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and two sisters, Shirley Hintz and Pauline Paxton, both of Stockton, IL. Her parents, husband, a great granddaughter, Avangalina Rose Worden and seven brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

