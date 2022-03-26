Roger L. Baumann

October 16, 1940-March 9, 2022

MOLINE-Roger L. Baumann, 81, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home from an extended illness and injures from a vehicle and motorcycle accident.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a memorial mass will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 412 10th St., Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Roger was born on October 16, 1940, in Moline, the son of Ernest and Melba (Erickson) Baumann. He married Cherie Lund in 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

Roger began his career in February of 1972 as a firefighter / EMT with the Moline Fire Department retiring as a driver in 1997. He also worked installing flooring going on to teach and work with his sons. He loved motorcycles and cars. Roger originally started the women's slow and fast pitch regional softball league and coached the Bobcats team. He also loved boxing, a sport which he helped coach and train in the area for over 50 years.

Survivors include his wife, Cherie; sons, Erik Baumann, Adam (Connie) Baumann; grandchildren, Jordyn Gargus, Addison, and Noely.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.