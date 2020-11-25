Roger L. Carey

June 11, 1943-November 19, 2020

Roger Leon Carey was born on June 11, 1943 at Algona, Iowa. His parents were Ronald Leon Carey and Orva Angeline Halverson. He graduated from Ames High School and also with a degree in Electronics from Iowa State University. Roger obtained a BA from St. Ambrose in Economics and Business Administration.

When he graduated from ISU he worked for General Electric in Erie, Illinois, then moved to the Quad Cities and worked at Eagle Signal where he worked on controls for the NASA Rockets. He retired from MidAmerica Energy in 2006, when he was working at the Riverside Generating Station in Bettendorf, Iowa.

In retirement, Roger did extensive volunteer work at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline where Roger and Kathy were members for over 40 years.

Roger was one of the organizing members of the Fort Armstrong Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and served as their first Treasurer.

Upon moving to Aurora, Roger served on the Stewardship and Finance Committee of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville. He also volunteered at the greeting desk. As one of the staff would say, "I knew it was Tuesday, because Roger was there!"

Roger married Mary Kathryn 'Kathy' Thompson on December 28, 1963 at Liberty Center, Iowa. They have two daughters, Kelly (Aurora, IL) and Lauri (Utica, IL) and a grandson, Ryan John.

Roger passed away at home on November 19, 2020 with his family beside him.

His ashes will be placed at Liberty Center Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline or the American Cancer Society in his name.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

