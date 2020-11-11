Roma J. Cooper

August 29, 1935 - November 9, 2020

Colona - Roma J. Cooper, 85, of Colona passed away November 9, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will be 12-2pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to Covid-19 services will be private and live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to Crosstown Baptist Church.

Roma was born August 29, 1935 in Missouri the daughter of Ray and Dorris Coon Golden. She married Dale Cooper August 23, 1955 in Chillicothe, MO. She was a postal carrier in the rural Colona area and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Survivors include her daughter Sheryl (Steve) Schmooke; son David (Eileen) Cooper; grandchildren Jamie (Tim) Cook, Jena (Cody Combs) Schmooke, Jason (Heather) Schmooke, Eric (Shaun) Cooper, and Melissa Buttner; great grandchildren Owen and Cole Schmooke, Nathaniel Cooper, and Violet Combs; brother Jerry (Tita) Golden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Stephen, sisters Rosalea and Bonnie, brother Robert, and two infant brothers.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.