Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roma J. Cooper
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Roma J. Cooper

August 29, 1935 - November 9, 2020

Colona - Roma J. Cooper, 85, of Colona passed away November 9, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will be 12-2pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to Covid-19 services will be private and live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Memorials may be made to Crosstown Baptist Church.

Roma was born August 29, 1935 in Missouri the daughter of Ray and Dorris Coon Golden. She married Dale Cooper August 23, 1955 in Chillicothe, MO. She was a postal carrier in the rural Colona area and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Survivors include her daughter Sheryl (Steve) Schmooke; son David (Eileen) Cooper; grandchildren Jamie (Tim) Cook, Jena (Cody Combs) Schmooke, Jason (Heather) Schmooke, Eric (Shaun) Cooper, and Melissa Buttner; great grandchildren Owen and Cole Schmooke, Nathaniel Cooper, and Violet Combs; brother Jerry (Tita) Golden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Stephen, sisters Rosalea and Bonnie, brother Robert, and two infant brothers.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary
213 1St Ave, Colona, IL 61241
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.