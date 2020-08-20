Ronald E. Kunkel

July 29, 1936-August 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Ronald E. Kunkel, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be 11:00am Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Milan. Visitation will be from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Ron was born on July 29, 1936 in Aledo, the son of Roscoe and Louise (Malone) Kunkel. He married Judy Howell on March 5, 1960 in Zion Lutheran Church.

Mr. Kunkel was a US Army veteran having served as a paratrooper.

Ron retired from Case IH and also retired from Bonnett Wholesale Florist.

He loved spending time with his family, traveling, boating and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; children, Jeff (Julie) Kunkel, East Moline, Cheryl Patterson, Las Vegas, NV., Bradley (Veronica) Kunkel, Rock Island; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tarah, Shyann and Jesse; 5 great grandchildren and sister, Robin Steuart, IN.

He was preceded by his mother and step father, Louise and Harold Steuart; father and step mother, Roscoe and Darlene Kunkel; sister, Joyce Fry; half sister, Judith Embry; half brothers, David and Leland Steuart.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.