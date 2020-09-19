Ronald L. "Andy" Anderson

April 8, 1937- September 17, 2020

SHERRARD-Ronald L. "Andy" Anderson, 83, of Sherrard, passed away, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Sherrard Fire Station. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:30 p.m. at Sherrard Fire Station. Burial will be at Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sherrard Fire District. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion is assisting the family.

Ronald was born on April 8, 1937 in Moline, the son of William Roy and Stella (Burke) Anderson. He married M. Elaine Hall on April 4, 1959, at First Lutheran Church, Sherrard. Ron began working as a mechanic at Palmer Motors in Milan. He later worked at Bob Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan for 10 years. He last worked at Standard Forwarding in East Moline for 30 years where he retired in 2001. During all these years Ron farmed at the same time he continued to work. Ron served in the Illinois National Guard. He was a past member of First Lutheran Church, Sherrard. Ron worked at times for his friend Larry Rhodenbaugh excavating in Sherrard. He was a part of Teamsters 371 local union. Ron held many positions at the Sherrard Fire Department where he has been active since 1969.

Survivors include his wife, M. Elaine Anderson, children, Christine (Neal) Gauley, Sherrard, Curt Anderson, Sherrard, Clay "Boo" (Tracey) Anderson, Sherrard, 9 grandchildren, Summer, Eric, Jeff, Andy, Josh, Nick, Kristin, Hayley, Hannah, and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter-in-law, Deb Anderson.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.