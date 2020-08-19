Ronald E. LaMar

April 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND - Ronald E. LaMar, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday April 22, 2020 at his home.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00pm Saturday August 22, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with a time to share memories at 3:00pm. Those attending visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored. A memorial fund for the YMCA is being established.

Mr. LaMar had been employed by the Rock Island Police Department and later Trinity Medical Center.

Survivors include his son, Trent, Davenport and several friends.