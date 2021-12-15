Ronald Blaine Maeltzer

August 25, 1939-December 12, 2021

Ronald Blaine Maeltzer, 82, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 12-1:00 PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church-Geneseo. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the church with Reverend Stephen Mueller officiating. He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery-Geneseo. Memorials can be made in Ron's name to Concordia Lutheran Church. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Ronald was born on August 25, 1939, the son of Boyd and Marjorie (Moline) Maeltzer in Henry County, IL. Ronald graduated form Orion High School. He worked at Illini Housekeeping, Friendship Manor, and Good Samaritan in the housekeeping and dietary departments for many years, retiring at age 70. Ronald was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. He had many friends and was always such a people person. Ronald was very proud of the honor he had to raise and lower the flags in the city park for the Aisle of Flags every year.

Those left to cherish his memory include, brother Daniel (Roselyn) Maeltzer of Osco, IL; sister, Nancy Rice of Geneseo, IL; brother-in-law, Jim Dahl of Geneseo, IL; 6 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; and 16 great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Marjorie, and sister Shirley.