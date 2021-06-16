Ronald Popp

June 29, 1936-June 13, 2021

SHERRARD-Ronald Popp, 84, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home.

Graveside services are 9:00 a.m. Friday at Sherrard Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the Sherrard Park.

Ronald "Ronnie" Eugene Popp was born June 29, 1936, at Moline Public Hospital, Moline, Illinois. He was the son of Eldon "Ping" and Virginia (Vice) Engholm. He married Joann Allison in 1958, in Aledo, Illinois, who proceeded him in death on April 1, 1993.

Ronnie spent his entire life in Sherrard, with the exception of only a few years. He attended Sherrard High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He began working at John Deere Harvester in 1955, and retired in 1987, last working as an Auditor in Quality Control.

Ronnie enjoyed fixing and tinkering with things, and could repair almost anything that was broken. He also enjoyed fishing, taxidermy, and was an avid birdwatcher. He loved all things John Deere.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Popp, of Sherrard; a son, Steven Popp; two grandchildren, Nicole and Brandon; five great-granddaughters; a sister and brother, Sandy Gilbreath and Larry Engholm; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Barbara Flippo; and brothers, Richard Engholm, Terry Engholm, and Kenny Engholm.

