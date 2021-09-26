Ronald "Reb" LeRoy Powell

January 25, 1939-September 21, 2021

MOLINE-Ronald "Reb" LeRoy Powell, 82, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at River Bend Assisted Living, Cascade, Iowa.

He was born January 25, 1939 in Terre Haute, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Helen (Atkins) Powell. He grew up on a farm in Illinois and considered himself to be "a country boy" until the day he died. Reb graduated from Parsons College in 1961 and worked in the car industry in some capacity all his life. He retired in 2019 and though he missed working, he never regretted his decision to spend more time with his beloved wife Betty.

Ronald LeRoy "Reb" Powell married Betty Arlene Roth, March 12, 1961, and they were married almost 60 years. He was a fiercely loyal provider and strong protector of his family with a gentle faith, fun sense of humor, and warm smile.

He is survived by a sister Judy (Rodger) Clark, daughter Collette Powell of Davenport and son Dennis Powell of Bettendorf; and two grandsons, Nate Cosner and Andrew Burger (Sarah), and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. A private graveside service will be held.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to: Camp Courageous, 12007 190th Street, Monticello, Iowa 52310, in honor of Reb's grandson Nate Cosner or The CITY Church, 324 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801.

