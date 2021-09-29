Ronald Gene Stradt

March 25, 1963-September 26, 2021

SPRINGFIELD-Ronald Gene Stradt, 58, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home. He was born March 25, 1963, in Davenport, IA, and raised in Moline, IL. Ron was the son of Robert Gene Stradt and Helen Sherie Morrow.

Ron went to Moline High School Class of 1981; Kansai University of Foreign Languages, Osaka, Japan; University of Maryland - B.A. Business Management; University of Illinois - M.S. - Policy Economics; and Northern Illinois University – Juris Doctor 1996.

He belonged to Sangamon County Bar Association and the Government Bar Association.

Ron served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1983 to 1988. After being honorably discharged, he stayed in Tokyo, Japan, working as an associate in the legal affairs department with Honda Motors and as a technical writer with Passage Technical Publishing & Translation.

Ron was previously employed as an attorney at the Illinois Department of Securities; Assistant State's Attorney in Rock Island County; Assistant Attorney General for the State of Illinois; and Legal Counsel for the Illinois Senate Judiciary Committee.

Most recently, he was employed as the Associate General Counsel at the Illinois Education Association in Springfield.

Ron was learning to fly and made several solo flights. He was in the final stages of qualifying as a pilot before he was grounded by illness.

Ron's daughter, Sophia Stradt, was the light of his life. They enjoyed downhill skiing and made many trips together to Disney World. He relished their time together in the kitchen trying new recipes. The two-story backyard playhouse he hand-built for Sophie was a labor of love.

Ron loved music and live concerts and played the drums, saxophone, and guitar and inherited his mother's talent for the piano. He could always answer your question with a song clip.

Survivors include his father, Robert G. Stradt, Milan, daughter, Sophia Stradt, Springfield, siblings, Robert P. (Julie) Stradt, Geneseo, Sandy (Scott) Genberg, Haymarket, VA, Robyn Stradt (fiancé, Dale Clark), Moline, Steve (Kerry) Adams, Naples, FL, Mike (Leslie) Adams, San Diego, CA, Deb (Rod) Menken, Marion, IA, Craig (Jennifer) Adams, Moline, Norine (Brian) Daw, Port Byron, Dale Allen Adams, Rock Island, and stepfather, Dale (Sandy) Adams, Rock Island. Nieces and nephews include Kristen (Perry) Stradt-Johnson, Joseph Stradt (fiancé, Hailey Schnowske), Mitchell Genberg, Christopher Genberg, Elizabeth Genberg, Michael Nance, Rebecca (Scot) Ahlers, Benjamen Steen, Kevin Adams, Elijah Adams, Rebekah Adams, Joanna Adams, Rachel Adams, Keegan Menken, Noah Menken, Brennan Menken, and Jessica Daw, as well as great-nieces and nephew, Evelyn Ahlers, Zac Ahlers, and Bryligh Nance. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Morrow, stepmother, Carol Stradt, and a niece, Sarah Genberg.

Ron was and his family always will be grateful to his special friend, Deanna "B" Merry, for her love and care during his cancer journey. We thank his best friend, Mr. Jerry LaGrou, his Springfield neighbors, Pastor Greg Busboom of St. John's Lutheran Church, and his IEA colleagues for their steadfast support and friendship.

Memorial Gathering: 4 – 7 pm, Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church: 2477 W Washington St, Springfield, IL 62702.

Memorial Service: 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Reverend Greg Busboom officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.

CDC protocol shall be followed.

