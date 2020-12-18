Ronald J. "Ron" Tady

September 23, 1943-December 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Ronald J. "Ron" Tady, 77, of East Moline, IL, died Thursday, December 16, 2020, at home. Interment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. There will be no services.

Ron was born September 23, 1943, in Rock Island, IL, the son of Charles and Lorene (Parr) Tady. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He married Marcia Gavin June 21, 1968, in Aurora, CO. He retired from John Deere Seeding/Cylinder Division, Moline, in 2007, after 38 years of service. He was a member of UAW 434 J.D. Cylinder Division.

Ron liked everyone and never knew a stranger. He was always willing to lend a hand and help someone in need. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marcia Tady, East Moline; sons, Troy Tady, Seattle, WA, and Lee Tady, East Moline; granddaughter, Riley Tady; siblings, Charles Tady, Andalusia, IL, Stephen (Anita) Tady, Tim (Angie) Tady, CO, and John (Kelly) Tady, Coal Valley, IL; sister-in-law, Nancy Tady, Rock Island; and brother-in-law, Dave Petersen, Talmage, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Diane Petersen and Tom Tady; and sister-in-law, Norma Tady.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.

