Ronald W. Baraks

July 24, 1932-October 29, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Ronald W. Baraks, 88, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island, Illinois.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.

Ronald William Baraks was born July 24, 1932, in Coal Valley, the son of John and Phyllis (McGimpsey) Baraks. He married Dorothe Johnson on June 24, 1951, in Nashua, Iowa. He worked at Mid American Energy for many years, retiring around 1996.

Ron enjoyed golfing, fishing, and pontoon boats. In his earlier years he played pool and bowled in leagues.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothe; two sons, Michael Baraks of Texas and John Baraks of Davenport, Iowa; seven grandchildren, James, Ronald, Jeffrey, Chance, Sarah, Hanna and Angela; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.