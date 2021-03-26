Ronda Jean Harvey

February 15, 1965-March 25, 2021

MOLINE-Ronda Jean Harvey, 56, of Moline, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 4-7p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to QC Paws, 4001 78th Avenue, Moline, IL. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Ronda was born on February 15, 1965, in Moline, the daughter of Ronald and Lani (Smith) Peters. She married Troy Harvey on June 2, 1995, in Silvis. Ronda was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother. Her whole life was about her children. She enjoyed bingo, going out with friends, and cooking. She loved her 2 boxer dogs, Apollo and Eli.

Survivors include her husband, Troy; children, Chad (Nicole) King, Davenport, Aaron Ogden, Moline, Shaelee (Kira Posten) Harvey, Davenport; 7 grandchildren; parents, Lani and Ron DeLoose; siblings, Shelly (Kevin) Whitehair, Troy (Stephanie) Peters, Matthew (Tamra) DeLoose; brother-in-law, Tim (Maria) Harvey; step-sisters, Debbie (Dave) Waters, Lori (Larry) Ringier; in-laws, Richard & Phyllis Harvey, Adeline Harvey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Peters; grandparents, Hilda & Roy Peters; and grandmother, Martha Lambert.

