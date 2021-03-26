Menu
Ronda Jean Harvey
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Ronda Jean Harvey

February 15, 1965-March 25, 2021

MOLINE-Ronda Jean Harvey, 56, of Moline, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 4-7p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to QC Paws, 4001 78th Avenue, Moline, IL. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Ronda was born on February 15, 1965, in Moline, the daughter of Ronald and Lani (Smith) Peters. She married Troy Harvey on June 2, 1995, in Silvis. Ronda was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother. Her whole life was about her children. She enjoyed bingo, going out with friends, and cooking. She loved her 2 boxer dogs, Apollo and Eli.

Survivors include her husband, Troy; children, Chad (Nicole) King, Davenport, Aaron Ogden, Moline, Shaelee (Kira Posten) Harvey, Davenport; 7 grandchildren; parents, Lani and Ron DeLoose; siblings, Shelly (Kevin) Whitehair, Troy (Stephanie) Peters, Matthew (Tamra) DeLoose; brother-in-law, Tim (Maria) Harvey; step-sisters, Debbie (Dave) Waters, Lori (Larry) Ringier; in-laws, Richard & Phyllis Harvey, Adeline Harvey; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Peters; grandparents, Hilda & Roy Peters; and grandmother, Martha Lambert.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I am so sorry for our loss, when I say our loss, the world has lost a very special soul. I will miss her like many of you. She was my neighbor and school mate and friend. I hope we can all find peace in these troubling times. My heart breaks but my prayers are with you all. My God cradle you until we can all be together again.
Sharon Curless - Potts
April 3, 2021
I'm so so sorry, Rhonda was definitely one of a kind. I remember Rhonda mostly when we were cheerleaders for our Trojans of colona grade school. She was Awesome!! My blessing and prayers go out to all.
Debbie (Sellers) Diericks
March 27, 2021
I forgot to add the Deloose family also. My heart goes out especially to all of you!
Kris schroeder
March 26, 2021
There are no words to describe how deeply sadden we are to hear about Ronda. I am wipping away my tears while reflecting on so many great years and memories i have of my life spending it with Ronda, Shelley and your family. Ronda will always be in my heart and thoughts forever. Our sincere sympathies to the Peters and Harvey families.
Kris and Sylvia (Schroeder)
March 26, 2021
I Am So Very Sorry For Your Loss Ronda Was One Of A Kind & Will Be Dearly Missed. She Loved Her Family And Her Pet's Dearly. Sending Prayers For The Family
Becky Hall
March 26, 2021
We are sending our deepest sympathy to the entire family. Ronda will certainly be sorely missed. May God grant you peace and comfort at this most difficult time.
Shirley Bost
March 26, 2021
