Rose Klak
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Rose Klak

May 14, 1924-December 27, 2021

Rose Klak, 97, passed gently into Jesus' waiting arms at home on Monday, 27 Dec, 2021. She was born in Hannibal, Missouri to John and Mary Pike on 14 May 1924, and grew up in Hannibal, Missouri. She moved to Rock Island from Sioux City, Iowa, and married Dan Klak in 1942. They raised 4 children in Rock Island, and together they built and nurtured a strong household of family love and wonderful traditions.

Rose was a woman who embodied what is meant by being a "family" woman…she selflessly devoted her life to "being there" for all of her family. She was quiet, steady, and not at all intimidated by anything or anyone as she honored God's calling to her to be a "family woman" for these 97, almost 98 years. She bravely faced the end of her earthly journey over the last few months, and she was an amazing model of faith, courage, and patience.

One of the testaments to her devotion to family was the loving care she gave to her husband of 6 1/2 decades…Proverbs 12:4 says "An excellent wife is the crown of her husband". Rose's fulfillment of the wedding vows she took in 1942 is surpassed only by the love that God showed for both of them in their marriage.

Rose was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island, and TOPS in East Moline for many years.

Rose is survived by son Mike (Debbie) Klak of Washington, Missouri; daughter Diana (Bernie) Barrett of Oregon City, Oregon, and daughter Debbie (Mark) Burton of Geneseo, Illinois. Rose's legacy includes 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 21 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her most recent great-great grandchild came into the world on Christmas morning 2021, and Rose was able to rejoice in her birth with the whole family just two days prior to her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan of 64 years, daughter Ellie Unley in 2018, and granddaughter Jen Johnson in 2020.

Rose's family would like to express a special thanks to Connie Etheridge for her loving care of Mom, as well as Joyce Grimm and Charlotte Rowe, two of the best friends a woman could have; and to the staff from Compassus Home Health Care, for their loving-kindness to Mom these last weeks.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Wheelan Funeral Home, 3030 7th Avenue in Rock Island, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 AM Tuesday, January 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart, or to the Disabled American Veterans.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was loved by all and a friend to all she knew. So sorry for the loss to her family you are in my prayers.
Wanda Shackelford
Friend
January 4, 2022
