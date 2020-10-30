RoseMarie Erika Davis

November 21, 1939-October 28, 2020

EAST MOLINE-RoseMarie Erika Davis, 80, East Moline, passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at New Perspective, Silvis. Visitation is 9 AM until 11 AM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Private family graveside services will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

RoseMarie was born November 21, 1939 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Walter and Lottie Kulbe. She married Charles Reuben Davis in 1967 at the US Army Chapel, Wildflecken, Germany. She worked many years at the different Military Installations. The one job she really loved was working for the USO Kaiserlautern, Germany, in particular the Newcomers Orientation where she would take the newcomers downtown Kaiserslautern for lunch and shopping to help them become familiar with the language. RoseMarie made many friends both in and out of the Military Thrift Shops and Wive's Clubs. Mrs. Davis enjoyed flowers, reading, sewing and traveling with her husband.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Charles, son, Swen Davis, East Moline and daughter Manuela Fortenberry, Greenbelt, MD.

