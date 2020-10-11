Rosemarie Ruth Harl

May 25, 1937-October 6, 2020

MILAN-Rosemarie Ruth Harl, 83, of Milan, passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Tuesday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be from 8:30am to 9:30am Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to church.

Rosemarie was born on May 25, 1937 in Rock Island, the daughter of James and Lucy (Segura) Simmons. She married George E. Harl on May 3, 1958 in St. Marys Church, Rock Island.

Mrs. Harl retired from Miller Container in 1995 as a machine operator after being with the company for over 20 years. She attended St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

The thing she loved the most was her family. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren coming to visit. She also enjoyed cooking and enjoyed trying to teach her grandchildren to make enchiladas, but they insisted on Grandma Enchilada to make them. In her free time, she liked to watch girls sports, Nascar racing and do word searches. As well as follow her grandchildren around watching them play sports.

Survivors include her husband, George; children, Theresa (Mark) Thoren, Milan, Randy (Cathy) Harl, Bettendorf, George (Alice) Harl, Rock Island, Micaela (Casey) Switzer, Viola; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Rosalie Hayes, Rock Island and Jackie Charter, Rock island.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Patrick Harl; brother, Kenneth Simmons; sisters, Shirley Inglis and Barbara Rangel.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.