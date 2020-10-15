Menu
Rosemary Blanks, 73, of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing

Rosemary was born on September 24, 1947 in Louisville, MS, the daughter of Eddie Mack and Dorothy Mable (Yarbrough) McCray. Rosemary was known as the life of the party. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, singing, dancing, and cooking. Rosemary especially loved spending time with family and friends

Survivors include her children, Yaveta (Timothy) Johnson, IL, Cedric Lamon McCray, IL, Kendric Vandrell McCray, IL; siblings, Mary (Ervin Jr.) Jefferies, IA, Eddie "QT" McCray Jr., MS, Rosalie Deeton, MS, Etta Jean (Kim) Major-Gronvold, WA, Minnie Lee McCray, MS, Vera Clark, MS; grandchildren, Ashley Reyna, Rico Beserra, Kanai Tillie-Johnson, Kenajah Fallon-McCray, Kendric Fallon-McCray, Cherish Fallon-McCray; 3 great grandchildren, Areiona Reyna, Karmilla Beserra, Kristianna Beserra; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Christopher McCray.

Special thanks to St. Anthonys NRC staff and Heartland Hospice for your special care.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory
, Moline, Illinois
Oct
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory
, Moline, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
