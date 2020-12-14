Rosemary M. Winterhalter

January 23, 1945-December 13, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Rosemary M. Winterhalter, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Centennial Healthcare, Moline. Cremation rites were accorded. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of The ARC of the Quad Cities. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Rosemary was born in Keithsburg, Illinois on January 23, 1945, a daughter of Floyd C. Sr. and Marie M. House Landrith. She married Errol "Dean" Winterhalter Sr. on March 20, 1983 in Barstow. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2013.

Rosemary last worked for The ARC of the Quad Cities. Previously she had worked for Regalia in Rock Island. She enjoyed playing cards and loved to play BINGO. Rosemary was known for saying, "I missed the jackpot by one number."

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Tim (Stacy) Hageman, Chuck (Terri) Hageman and Shad (Connie) Simmons; step-children, Deanna Gorzney, Linda Ingram and Dean Winterhalter Jr.; and many grand and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-daughter Camille Winterhalter, three brothers and three sisters.

