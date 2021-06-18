Rosie L. Hamilton

November 30, 1940-June 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Rosie L. Hamilton, 80, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Services for Rosie will be 11 am Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Rosie was born on November 30, 1940 in Preston, Mississippi, a daughter of R.B. Jones and Lillian (Walker) Jones. She married William Spence on June 26, 1970 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death. Rosie was a homemaker. She was a member of the Eastern Star, People's Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island and a minister of Kings Way International.

Survivors include her children, Lisa L. Hamilton, Rock Island, Diane Reed-Wilmington, Rock Island, Patty Robinson, East Moline, James Reed Jr, Rock Island, Eric Reed, Old Hickory, TN., Lillian Osborn, Alligator, MS., and Marvin J.S. Hamilton, Rock Island; 28 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and a host of great-great grandchildren; siblings, James Jones, Clifton Jones, Roosevelt Jones, Isaac Jones, Annie Stokes, Sarah Roberson, Ernestine Jones, Maxine McWilliams and Viola Jones.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; siblings, R.C. Jones, Willie D. Jones, Curlee Jones and Grady Jones.

