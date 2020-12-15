Roy E. Lagerblade

June 12, 1939-December 13, 2020

Roy E. Lagerblade, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

Roy woke up every morning with an enormous smile that was impossible to wipe from his face. I suppose that is easy when the world is full of friends, those whom you cherish and those you simply have yet to meet. That is the way Roy approached the world - not one enemy made and every new introduction becoming immediately more than just an acquaintance. It is so hard to not envy that about him. What a life!

Roy took you on adventures. Whether it was float plane fishing with friends in the Boreal Forest of Ontario, snorkeling Pacific reefs with his son, stunt flying without throwing up, hot air ballooning over the African Maasai Plain with his wife, floating on a riverboat through China, or hang gliding down the side of a volcano at the age of 77. What a life!

Roy will be missed. What we will miss most is his presence -the sheer generosity with his time. Roy was forever smitten with Mary, his wife of more than 50 years. Spending every moment possible by her side, they supported each other's career goals while also taking time to enjoy successes by traveling around the globe. Roy was always engaged and an ever-present father to his son Ross and his daughter Bridgit. Roy was at every sporting event, play, or choir performance. When he was blessed with grandchildren, he became "Papa" and immediately assumed every possible duty of a doting grandfather. Roy's "Papa" duties would include swinging sleeping babies in car seats, bouncing them around to calm them so moms and dads could finish dinner, living in his newborn grandchildren's house when they came home from the hospital to allow the new parents time to nap. I am sure Roy has no regrets over the amount of Whitey's he bought his grandchildren or the number of times he "over did it" at Christmas or birthdays. He gave with everything, every time he got the chance. What a life!

Roy graduated from Moline High School and then Nebraska Wesleyan, before getting his Masters from Western Illinois University. He was a school teacher, a coach, a successful Human Resource professional for Manpower, Illinois Oil Products, and finally Allstaff, Inc., a company he co-founded with friends. After retirement, Roy returned to teaching as an adjunct professor at Scott Community College.

In recent years, Roy fought Alzheimer's. He was blessed to keep that never fading smile. Through the perseverance and compassion of his wife, Mary, and the support of local family and friends, he was fortunate to be able to continue to enjoy traveling, volunteering at the food bank, and tackling the lawn duties he loved. There are too many to thank for their support, but we would like to give special thanks to his brother, Bob, his brother-in-law, Tom, and his nephew, Jason.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Elim, his mother, Helen, his brother Russel, and his daughter, Bridgit. Roy is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Ross (Tracy), and his grandsons Reece, Rex, and Weston, as well as great granddaughters Alana, Natalie, and Isabel.

What a life! We will celebrate Roy and his enormous smile forever.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Health Foundation, The Moline Foundation, or the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com