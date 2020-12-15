Menu
Roy E. Lagerblade
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Roy E. Lagerblade

June 12, 1939-December 13, 2020

Roy E. Lagerblade, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

Roy woke up every morning with an enormous smile that was impossible to wipe from his face. I suppose that is easy when the world is full of friends, those whom you cherish and those you simply have yet to meet. That is the way Roy approached the world - not one enemy made and every new introduction becoming immediately more than just an acquaintance. It is so hard to not envy that about him. What a life!

Roy took you on adventures. Whether it was float plane fishing with friends in the Boreal Forest of Ontario, snorkeling Pacific reefs with his son, stunt flying without throwing up, hot air ballooning over the African Maasai Plain with his wife, floating on a riverboat through China, or hang gliding down the side of a volcano at the age of 77. What a life!

Roy will be missed. What we will miss most is his presence -the sheer generosity with his time. Roy was forever smitten with Mary, his wife of more than 50 years. Spending every moment possible by her side, they supported each other's career goals while also taking time to enjoy successes by traveling around the globe. Roy was always engaged and an ever-present father to his son Ross and his daughter Bridgit. Roy was at every sporting event, play, or choir performance. When he was blessed with grandchildren, he became "Papa" and immediately assumed every possible duty of a doting grandfather. Roy's "Papa" duties would include swinging sleeping babies in car seats, bouncing them around to calm them so moms and dads could finish dinner, living in his newborn grandchildren's house when they came home from the hospital to allow the new parents time to nap. I am sure Roy has no regrets over the amount of Whitey's he bought his grandchildren or the number of times he "over did it" at Christmas or birthdays. He gave with everything, every time he got the chance. What a life!

Roy graduated from Moline High School and then Nebraska Wesleyan, before getting his Masters from Western Illinois University. He was a school teacher, a coach, a successful Human Resource professional for Manpower, Illinois Oil Products, and finally Allstaff, Inc., a company he co-founded with friends. After retirement, Roy returned to teaching as an adjunct professor at Scott Community College.

In recent years, Roy fought Alzheimer's. He was blessed to keep that never fading smile. Through the perseverance and compassion of his wife, Mary, and the support of local family and friends, he was fortunate to be able to continue to enjoy traveling, volunteering at the food bank, and tackling the lawn duties he loved. There are too many to thank for their support, but we would like to give special thanks to his brother, Bob, his brother-in-law, Tom, and his nephew, Jason.

Roy was preceded in death by his father, Elim, his mother, Helen, his brother Russel, and his daughter, Bridgit. Roy is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Ross (Tracy), and his grandsons Reece, Rex, and Weston, as well as great granddaughters Alana, Natalie, and Isabel.

What a life! We will celebrate Roy and his enormous smile forever.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Health Foundation, The Moline Foundation, or the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elizabeth Maehr
December 24, 2020
Cathleen Simon
December 22, 2020
Dear Mary, I am so sorry for your loss. Such a wonderful man! Not as Christmas goes by without my happy memories of the Christmas caroling we enjoyed years ago. I´m smiling right now. You and your family were blessed to have Roy in your lives. Love, Libbiie
Libbie DeTrent
December 18, 2020
Mary and family, I enjoyed time with both of you through your volunteer work for Trinity. Roy and I also served on the Community panel for the Quad City Airport Authority. Roy and I tried to sit together whenever possible. Such a positive spirit. He will be missed by his whole community. God bless him, you and your entire family. Linda
Linda Meadors
December 17, 2020
Belinda Mielenhausen
December 16, 2020
Met Roy many years ago when I worked at same company with Mary. He lit up a room and brought joy with him. He and Mary--an exceptional couple. God be with you and your Beloveds, Mary.
Lynn Curtis
December 16, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Teresa A Falk
December 16, 2020
I met Roy as a member of AMS...Administrative Management Society. I am sorry for your loss.
Victoria I Flesher
December 16, 2020
We extend our sympathy to Mary and the Lagerblade family on the passing of Roy. Our memories of this terrific individual go back over 65 years to Moline High, and our marriage in 1962 where Roy served as one of our attendants. His life has made a difference to many.
John and Sue Lawson
December 16, 2020
I was a neighbor to Roy and Mary for a number of years . Roy would always check on us after a storm , sometimes shoveled our driveway. And if seeing us outside he would say. If you ever need anything just let us know. My prays are with you Mary and family God Bless
Patricia kennedy
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mary, you´ve always encouraged me in my life, and I´m so sorry for your loss.
Becki Wells
December 16, 2020
We send our sympathy to the Lagerblade Family. He was a true gentleman.
Jack & Theresa Sadler
December 15, 2020
Roy was an outstanding man in the community as an educator, businessman, volunteer, communicator, father and friend. He touched many lives including ours.
John and Cathleen Simon
December 15, 2020
