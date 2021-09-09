Roy E. Mowery

August 24, 1933-September 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Roy E. Mowery, 88, of Rock Island, died Monday, September 6, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. A committal service will be 2:30 pm Saturday at the Prairie Center Cemetery, Packwood, Iowa. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Roy was born in Richland, Iowa on August 24, 1933, a son of Averel and Ruth Linder Mowery. He married Betty Chezum on July 3, 1955 at the First United Methodist Church in Fairfield, Iowa.

Roy was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a fork lift driver for John Deere Plow and Planter, Moline, retiring in 1993. Roy really enjoyed working on cars, drinking Mountain Dew and spending time with his friends at the Rock Island Boat Club.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Mowery, Rock Island; children, Jeff (Tammy) Mowery, Christine White and Todd Mowery, all of Rock Island; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother, Richard Mowery, Rock Island; and many special friends at the Rock Island Boat Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Earl, Robert and Charles Mowery and sister, Donna Mae Danay.

