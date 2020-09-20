Ruby "Maxine" Messmer

February 21, 1923-September 18, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, MO-Ruby "Maxine" Messmer, 97, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Rock Island, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Mo. Funeral services will be at 11 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Services may also be viewed via live-stream by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Maxine was born in Decatur, Illinois on February 21, 1923, daughter of Harry and Ethel McDonald Gidel. She married Raymond Messmer on May 3, 1944 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2018.

Maxine was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and watching her sons play baseball.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Gary (Linda) Messmer, Springfield, Mo, daughter-in-law, Betsy Messmer, Bettendorf, Iowa, 5 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son – Thomas Messmer and brothers – Richard, Robert, and Harold Gidel.

