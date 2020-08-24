Russell J. Wignall

April 14, 1945-August 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Russell J. Wignall, 75, of Rock Island, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no public services. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the VVA Chapter #669 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois – https://rmhc-eiwi.org/donate-2/.

Russell was born on April 14, 1945 in Moline, Illinois, a son of Russell B. and Mildred G. Walton Wignall. He received his Associates Degree from Black Hawk College and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Russell married Barbara Beckman on February 18, 1966 in Fort Devens, Mass. He worked as a letter carrier for 33 years for the USPS in Rock Island as well as served multiple positions, including Secretary of the local Metternich Branch #292 for 20 plus years.

Russell was a Gold Card member of the NALC and Metternich Branch #292. He was also a member of the VVA #669, AMVETS, DAV, American Legion Post 200 and VFW #1303. Russell loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed music and dancing, learning and reading about history and antiquing. He was a devoted Cubs fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Barb Wignall, Rock Island; children, Thom (Christy) Wignall, Jane (Steve) Mooney, Jill (Bob) Nesseler and Jim (Meghan) Wignall; grandchildren, Courtney, Andrew, Evan, Molly, Jack, Elizabeth, Conner and Owen; great-grandchildren, Ani, Silas and Luca; and brother, Jerry (Sue) Wignall.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Wignall.

