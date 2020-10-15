Russell L. Ahrens

February 15, 1943 - October 13, 2020

Russell LeRoy Ahrens, 77, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Calvary Church, 4700 53rd St, Moline, IL. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior at the church. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Russell was born on February 15, 1943, in Moline, the son of Russell and Iola (Wagner) Ahrens. He married Karen Marcella Pointer on December 2, 1994, in Moline. He worked for John Deere Seeding for 30 years. Russell was a member of Calvary Church of the Quad Cities. He raised and raced quarter horses and was a rodeo bull rider. He enjoyed his antique Pontiac cars, was a diehard Chicago Bears fan and loved watching Big 10 college football.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Ahrens; children, Kelly (Paul) Cook, Hampton, Ronald James "RJ" (Anna Lacy) Severtsgaard, Birmingham, AL; granddaughter, Tera (Troy) Thompson, Hampton; great grandson, Dylan Thompson, Hampton; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Rachel) Pointer, Schriever, LA, and Kirk (Michelle) Amador, Orion, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Delbert Ahrens.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.