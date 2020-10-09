Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth A. Siddons
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Ruth A Siddons

September 14, 1927-October 4, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Ruth Siddons, 93, East Moline, passed away October 4, 2020, at Friendship Manor Memory Care with her daughter by her side.

Private services and burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline will be held at a later date.

Ruth Alaburda was born the only child of Andrew Alaburda and Hulda Lendy Alaburda. She graduated with the Class of 1945 from United Township High School. Ruth married Harold Siddons in May 1946 and together they had two children. She worked as a secretary at Granite City Steel, National Steel, and Augustana College, Rock Island from where she retired in 1993. She was an avid reader and frequent visitor of the East Moline Public Library. She also enjoyed watching Illini basketball, Boston Celtics and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include her children Timothy (Barb) Siddons, Springfield, IL and Lucinda (Kevin) Chantry, Sherrard, IL and Grandchildren, Derek (Nicole) Siddons, Waconia, MN and Darren Siddons, Chalmette , LA, Kristin Chantry, San Francisco, CA, Kelsey (Dalon) Helm, Tucson, AZ, and Great Grandchildren, Skyler, Brett, Ayden Siddons and Hannah Groce.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Association or Friendship Manor New Friendships Memory Care.

Online condolences may be made for the family at www.vanhoe.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.