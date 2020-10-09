Ruth A Siddons

September 14, 1927-October 4, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Ruth Siddons, 93, East Moline, passed away October 4, 2020, at Friendship Manor Memory Care with her daughter by her side.

Private services and burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline will be held at a later date.

Ruth Alaburda was born the only child of Andrew Alaburda and Hulda Lendy Alaburda. She graduated with the Class of 1945 from United Township High School. Ruth married Harold Siddons in May 1946 and together they had two children. She worked as a secretary at Granite City Steel, National Steel, and Augustana College, Rock Island from where she retired in 1993. She was an avid reader and frequent visitor of the East Moline Public Library. She also enjoyed watching Illini basketball, Boston Celtics and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Survivors include her children Timothy (Barb) Siddons, Springfield, IL and Lucinda (Kevin) Chantry, Sherrard, IL and Grandchildren, Derek (Nicole) Siddons, Waconia, MN and Darren Siddons, Chalmette , LA, Kristin Chantry, San Francisco, CA, Kelsey (Dalon) Helm, Tucson, AZ, and Great Grandchildren, Skyler, Brett, Ayden Siddons and Hannah Groce.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Association or Friendship Manor New Friendships Memory Care.

