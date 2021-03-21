Ruth J. Banse

April 2, 1931-March 1, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Ruth J. Banse, 89, of Cambridge, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27th, at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. There is no visitation. Memorials may be made to the church, the Back Pack Blessing Program, or Caring Hearts. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Ruth Joan Vincent was born April 2, 1931 in Ulah, Illinois, the daughter of Edward M. and Gladys B. Clark Vincent. She was educated in three different one-room schoolhouses, the last which was Middle District, the same school that her father had attended. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. Her marriage to James R. Banse took place on September 24, 1950 in Cambridge. He passed away July 4, 2013. After high school, Ruth worked in the office of Swan & Bahnsen for two years, was the bookkeeper for Rishel & Son for twelve years, and in 1965, she and her husband purchased the Bell Insurance Agency, and they both worked in this business until 1981.

She was baptized and attended the Ulah Methodist Church until transferring her membership to the Cambridge United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. Ruth was also a Sunday school teacher, served on the Fall Review Gourmet Shop Committee since 1993, and served on various other committees. She was a past member of the Cambridge Junior Women's Club, the Cambridge Athletic Boosters and served on the Board of the Cambridge Community Bowling Association. Ruth was a charter member of Valley View Country Club, Cambridge, and her hobbies were bowling, golf, and fishing. She was a member of several card clubs and volunteered at the Cambridge Grade School for eight years.

Those surviving are a daughter, Julie Banse, Denver, Colorado, a son, Greg (Shona) Banse, Aurora, Colorado, three step granddaughters, Brynn (Matt) Calender, Aurora, CO, Heather (Brian) Thorne, West Melbourne, FL, Kinna (Kendall) Kemp, Denver, CO, and a six step great grandchildren. Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

