Ruth Day

December 12, 1931-September 2, 2021

SILVIS-Ruth Day, 89, of Silvis, IL, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Best Friends Animal Society. (https://support.bestfriends.org/site/SPageServer/pagename=honors_gift_api&_ga=2.11626036.1441961936.1630766453-342322509.1630766453)

Ruth was born on December 12, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Alexander and Mary (Munro) Hardie. She married Merle L. Day in Madison, New Jersey on May 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1993. Ruth enjoyed reading and genealogy. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and really loved dogs.

Survivors include her daughters Nancy (Dan) Carlson, Bettendorf, IA and Patty (David) Register, Burbank, CA; grandchildren Steven (Carissa) Carlson, Karin (Drew) Ingle, Emma Register, Tessa Register (Andrew Stanley), Kristin Carlson (Bryan Berg), and Sarah Carlson (Levi Lange); great grandchildren, Simon, Carly, Miles, Delia, and Eva; and special friends, Leslie Whippen and Patrick Kerwin.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son (Alan) and four sisters.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.