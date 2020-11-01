Ruth E. Frig

April 21, 1940- October 28, 2020

Ruth E. (Savage) Frig, 80, of Oglesby, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mrs. Frig was born April 21, 1940 in Shenandoah, IA to Dr. Lester and Ruth (Kriger) Savage. She married Robert A. Frig on September 13, 1963 in Oak Park.

Mrs. Frig received a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Central College, Naperville and a Master of Science degree in counseling from Western Illinois University. She had several meaningful employment opportunities, including working with people with physical and mental disabilities at Skills Inc., working as a sign language interpreter and disabilities advocate at Rock Island Arsenal, working for the Alliance for Mentally Ill and helping people with injury rehabilitation at Work Fitness Center. Whether it was through her professional work or with her family and friends, she was always looking to help others. She had many personal challenges through life as well and she always overcame whatever it was.

Mrs. Frig was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, LaSalle. She and her husband resided in the Quad Cities for 40 years before relocating to the Illinois Valley. They also very much enjoyed their cabin in Canada.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; their daughter, Wendy (Bill) Mangelsdorf of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Kyleen and Jessica and her brother, Steve (Elaine) Savage of Seattle, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Valley Alzheimer's Group or St. Paul's Episcopal Church, LaSalle.

