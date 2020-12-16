Ruth J. Engle

June 5, 1941 - December 13, 2020

Aledo - Ruth J. Engle age 79, of Aledo,IL passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Mercer Manor, in Aledo. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside services in the Oakridge Cemetery, Millersburg, IL will be at a later date. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to the Fur-Ever Friends of Mercer County. Fippinger Funeral home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Ruth was born June 5, 1941 in Rock Island, IL to Harold and Ruth Bealer Clayton. She attended Franklin Jr High and Rock Island High School. She married Kenneth Louck and later married Rolland L. Engle Dec. 14, 1973 in Aledo. They were married 47 years.

She was employed at the Coast-To-Coast Hardware store in Aledo for many years and later worked in the housekeeping department at the Mercer County Nursing Home, in Aledo. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and riding with Rolland on their GoldWing Motorcycle.

She is survived by her husband, Rolland, 3 sons; Randy (Mary) Louck of Aledo, Rick (Julie) Louck of Clarksville, TN, Scott (Michelle Crummy) Engle of Aledo, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents.