Ruth Fuller

November 1, 1920-July 2, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY-Ruth Fuller, 100, of Illinois City passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Premier Estates in Muscatine.

Ruth W. Ricketts was born November 1, 1920 in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Floyd and Agnes May Gillett Ricketts. Ruth was married to Raleigh E. Goodin in Palmyra, Missouri on August 3, 1957. He preceded her in death April 10, 1975. On April 9, 1986 she was married to Harold D. Fuller near Illinois City, Illinois. He preceded her in death August 24, 1989. Ruth had been a resident of Drury Township Rock Island County most of her life except for 14 years in Andalusia, Illinois. She was a member of the Pine Bluff Methodist Church, where she also served as organist. She was a former member of the Community Baptist Church Andalusia, Illinois serving as pianist there and also a member of Buffalo Prairie Eastern Star.

Ruth is survived by many family and friends who loved her and will cherish her memory.