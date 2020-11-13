Ruth M. Stewart

February 1, 1937-November 7, 2020

MOLINE-Ruth M. Stewart, 83, of Moline, IL, passed away on November 7, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island, IL.

Services will be held at a later date.

Ruth was born in Mystic, IA, on February 1, 1937, to Fred and Mary (McIntosh) Drew. On June 9, 1957, she married Marvin Stewart at the Moline Gospel Temple in Moline, IL.

Ruth graduated from Moline High School in 1955. She started her career at A & P Grocery store, where she met her future husband, Marvin. Ruth was employed for many years at John Deere Jr. High School cafeteria and then retired from Augustana College as a baker at Westerlin residence hall. She was a member of Hillsdale Methodist Church.

Ruth loved to be outdoors, especially when she was camping, fishing, and boating with her family and husband. She was an accomplished cook and baker. Her family will miss her fabulous meals and desserts. Especially her pie's! Her pie crust was legendary. Spending time with her family was her ultimate joy, and seeing her great-grandson grow was incredibly wonderful. Ruth and Marvin's granddaughter Lindsay spent much time with them as a young girl and enjoyed that time very much. Ruth was an animal lover at heart, taking in many pets throughout the years. She also enjoyed many sewing activities, including quilting, embroidering, and crocheting.

Survivors include her daughter Cindy L. Stewart, Kenosha WI; sons, Marlon "Moe" (Maribeth) Stewart and Brian (Pete) Stewart, both of Moline, IL, two grandchildren, Lindsay E. (Jesus) Vazquez East Moline, IL and Andy (Bekke) Parker Moline, IL, great-grandchildren, Santiago Vazquez East Moline, IL, and Lauren Parker Moline, IL, fur grandchildren, Stormy, Lucy, Harley, Franklin, and Roxy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, who passed away on October 2, 2017.

