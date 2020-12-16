Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Ruth A. Murphy
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Ruth A. Murphy

July 10, 1945-December 14, 2020

Ruth A. Murphy, 75, a resident of Petersen Commons in Davenport, formerly of East Moline, passed away Monday December 14, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

Cremation has been accorded and no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, Moline.

Ruth was born July 10, 1945 in Effingham, IL a daughter of Leland and Erma (Bailey) Murphy, and graduated from UTHS in 1963.

She had worked at Eagles Grocery Store in Moline for many years, and then at the former QC Downs until retiring. She enjoyed crafting, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Moline.

Survivors include her children: Jenell (Johnny) Morales of Virginia Beach, VA, and Doug Christensen of East Moline; grandchildren: Ashley Walker and Jonathan Morales both of Virginia Beach, siblings: Naniloa Smith of Moline, Sharon (Al) Collins of East Moline and Jeff (Vicki) Murphy of Charlestown, IN; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Paula Louise Hanson.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sorry for your loss. I remember all the fun times playing cards.
Linda Kirklin
December 23, 2020
RIP Ruthie. keep smiling..say hi to Judy..Ill miss u.
Karen CarterFranck
December 17, 2020
