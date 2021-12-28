Ruth A. Overturf

December 23, 1940-December 26, 2021

Ruth A. Overturf, 81, of New Windsor, Illinois died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Genesis Illini Campus, Silvis.

Visitation is Sunday, January 2nd from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Swedona Lutheran Church. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 3rd at the church. Burial will be in Swedona Lutheran Cemetery. Please note, masks are required within the church. Memorials may be left for Swedona Lutheran Church or the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is handling arrangements.

Ruth Ann was born December 23, 1940 in Moline, Illinois the daughter of Henry and Laura Renard Zurcher… they passed away when Ruthie was a child, she was adopted and raised by her aunt and uncle Margaret and Joseph Zurcher. In 1959, Ruthie graduated from Winola High School. On September 5, 1959, she married Dave Overturf at the Swedona Lutheran Church. For many years, Ruthie was a school bus driver for the Winola School District. She was an active member of Swedona Lutheran Church, from singing in the choir to working funeral luncheons and serving on the altar guild. In her free-time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, working puzzles, crafting with her daughters, and playing dice.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Dave Overturf of New Windsor; daughters: Lori (Bud) Brodt of Sherrard and Cheryl (Dana) Powell of New Windosr; grandchildren: Rhiannon (Ben) Daves, Cortney (Tony) Breeden, Riley (Robin) Powell, Isaac Powell, and Dayton Powell; great grandchildren: Gary, Bryce, Zoe, Linkoln, Madilynn, and Deacon; siblings: Carol Spahnie of Viola, Jennie (Jon) Smith of Ellenton, Florida, and Ray (Teri) Zurcher of Viola; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both sets of parents and brother-in-law: Amos Spahnie.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.