Ruth A. Roman

October 26, 1920-December 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Ruth A. Roman, 101, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Kahl Home, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 10:30am, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Genesis Hospice or Alzheimer's Association.

Ruth was born October 26, 1920 in Davenport, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Ast) Nagel. She married Richard C. Roman, while he was serving in the U.S. Army, after meeting him while working the candy counter at Walgreen's in downtown Davenport. Ruth also worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for a short time during World War II. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1992.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting for Genesis Auxiliary "Baby Hats" and making baby blankets and afghans for charity and her family members.

Survivors include her children, Ronald (Linda) Roman, Bettendorf, Steven (Dana) Roman, Harrisville, PA, Ned (Carla) Roman, Davenport and Stan (Amy) Roman, Moline; daughter-in-law, Marsha Roman, Bettendorf; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Roman, a granddaughter, Kara and 2 brothers, Harold and Ralph Nagel.

