Ruth W. Huddleston

March 23, 1942 - November 19, 2020

Ruth W. Huddleston, 78, of Moline passed away November 19, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island.

Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private and burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth was born March 23, 1942 in Iowa Falls, IA.; the daughter of Cornelius and Elsie (Koop) DeVries. She married Jesse C. Huddleston January 17, 1969 in Milan, IL. In Ruth's later years, she had a real passion for volunteering and supporting many good causes within our community. With Ruth and Jesse's love of music, they attended more music events than one can count. If you couldn't find them, they were usually dancing and socializing with friends. She enjoyed hobbies such as needlework, her salt pepper shaker collection and playing piano; also Ruth was the president and board member of The Mississippi Valley Country and Western Music Association for 10 years.

Survivors include her husband Jesse; children Julie (Anita) Hillyer of Rock Island, Janet (Eddie) Gruszeczka, and Randy (Brenda) Huddleston; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and sisters Lois Addison and Marilyn (Ricky) Woodard.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law Bill Addison a grandchild, Rocky Vance and a great grandchild Mason Willis Daniel Witte.

