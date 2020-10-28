Ryan Lee Rudsell

December 5, 1984- October 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ryan Lee Rudsell, 35, of Davenport, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home. Due to the current pandemic and Ryan's wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorials in care of QC Paws, Habitat for Humanity or family. Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com

Ryan was born in Rock Island, Ill. on December 5, 1984, a son of Ross and Susie Finley Rudsell. He graduated from Rocky in 2003. He furthered his education at Trinity College of Health Sciences, Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University.

Ryan started working as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Rock Island Arsenal Country Club. He also worked as a carpenter apprentice at Brandt Construction, carpenter journeyman at Lunda Construction and as a driver for both Two Men and A Truck and Quad City Dudes.

Ryan was passionate and happiest when playing ice hockey. He played for the QC Presidents-Blues, High School Varsity Hockey and several adult leagues. He loved the outdoors whether he was boating, kayaking, skiing, camping, fishing or hunting.

Ryan touched the lives of many family, friends, hockey buddies and co-workers. He was respectful, kind, caring, loving, smart, funny, a great co-worker, great hockey player and deeply devoted "cat dad" to his two babies – Newsted and Penny. Remembering his attributes is how he will forever be in our hearts.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Susie and Darren LeBeau; father, Ross Rudsell; sisters, Mindy (Chad) Graham and Tami (Josh) Sheldon; grandfather, Ken Arnold; nieces, Paige Molander and Clara Sheldon; nephews, Zachary and Tyler Graham; great-nephew, Carter Molander-Hicks; many extended family; and special neighbor and friend, Deborah Witter.