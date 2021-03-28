Sally A. Bleyaert

February 22, 1938-March 25, 2021

Sally A. Bleyaert, 83, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Milan, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Private services will be Tuesday, April 6, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, (a recording will be available for viewing on Sally's obituary page at wheelanpressly.com following services). Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the funeral home, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those attending are to observe public gathering guidelines. Memorials may be made to the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

Sally was born February 22, 1938 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Merle Nye Pannell. She married John V. Bleyaert on December 1, 1956 in Moline. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2011.

Sally was a secretary for Design-Build & Assoc. for twenty years. She later managed the Milan Lanes.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. She was a Blackhawk Township Trustee and Clerk, a member of the Blackhawk Fire Department Auxiliary, and coached Milan Girls Softball. She was the #1 fan at her grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving are her children, John (Sue) Bleyaert, Julie (Bob) Burns, and Jody Taylor (Dan Kennedy). Grandchildren, Jenny (Justin) Beck, Beth McKenzie, Jerry Bleyaert, Jr., Stephanie Bleyaert, Sara (Dave Begitschke) Bleyaert, Alyssa (Matt Ward) Bleyaert, Katie (Nick) York and Bob Burns, Jr. Great-Grandchildren, Mason (Ashlee), Madalyn, Ian, Kessler, Alaura, Ethan, Layliana, Zinnee, Zalin, Macie, Karsen, and Tabatha. Lifelong friend and loving partner Ray Young. Nieces and nephews, Robin, Wendy, Mike, Mitch and Dave.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; son Jerry; granddaughter, Jera Bleyaert, grandson, Spencer Taylor; great grandson, Maddux Taylor; and brother Robert Pannell.

