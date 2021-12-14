Sandra Elaine Casteel

June 3, 1939-December 1, 2021

Sandra Elaine Casteel, 82, of Cambridge, passed away in her home on December 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Cambridge Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Matt Kamprath officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, the Bright Beginnings Program at Cambridge Elementary, or the Cambridge Lutheran Church.

Sandra was born on June 3, 1939, to Harry "Dud" and Maxine (Carlson) Simkins in Geneseo, IL. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957 and went onto marry Gale J. Casteel on August 18, 1957. The two then build their life together in Cambridge, IL. Sandra's passion and joy were her children and grandchildren. She was the "Fun Mom and Gran" for the neighborhood kids and their friends. She enjoyed her time volunteering as a scout leader, a Sunday School teacher, and in her grandchildren's classrooms.

When Derek went so school full-time, Sandra started her career in the kitchen at the Cambridge Elementary School, alongside her mother, Maxine. When Maxine retired, Sandra became the head cook for many years-enjoying the lifelong friendships of her co-workers and the pure joy that all the children brought to her. She retired from the school to further her fulfillment by becoming a full-time, stay-at-home Gran to Wyatt and Brant. She spent many hours with her grandchildren, playing at the park, playing board games, teaching them to cook and loving every minute of it. Sandra also enjoyed reading, golf, the fellowship of her Morning Martha's circle at church, and cooking. She belonged to a Gourmet Club, took cooking classes, and coffee times spent with great friends. Sandra was a lifelong member of Cambridge Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kim (Joe) Moriairty and sons, David Casteel and Derek (Angela) Casteel. Grandchildren: Tom (Stormi) Moriarity, Wyatt Moriarity; Nick (Amber) Casteel, Travis (Ashley) Casteel; Jarrod (Brittany) Casteel, Dalton Casteel; and Brant Casteel. Great Grandchildren: Preston Moriarity; Hailey, Madison and Jase Casteel; Cambell and Preslee Casteel; and Briar Rose Casteel. Sisters; Sharon Mulder, Cheryl Drescher and Jill Berger; many beloved nieces and nephews. Fabulous family and friends that were like family, including: Chris and Dave DeKezel, Eadie Shawgo, Barb Hancock, Kathy Clark, Barb Montgomery, Karen Roesner and Shelly Capps.

Sandra was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Dud and Maxine, husband, Gale, son Kevin, grandson, Matt; siblings Harry "Butch" Simkins, Jackie Finin, and Sue Ann DeMay.