Sandra "Sandy" Jane Ernat

August 26, 1940-December 3, 2020

Sandra Jane Ernat "Sandy", 80, of Moline, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Dec 3rd surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's, East Moline. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities or the Jimmy V Foundation may be made through the funeral home.

Sandy was born on August 26th, 1940 in Waterloo, IA to Herbert and Kathlyn Siefken.

She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1958 and shortly after married her husband Harry Ernat whom she shared 60 beautiful years of her life. She enjoyed a 32-year career at Pediatric Group Associates in Moline, where she was remembered by many parents and children as the smiling face greeting them as they entered the office.

From a young age Sandy had a passion for service and giving back. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, where she served as a greeter. She took great pride in her service to many charities and social service entities in the Quad Cities area including being a volunteer at Unity Point Hospital, Niabi Zoo and Unity Point Hospice. Her work with Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities earned her the Dr. Walter E. Neiswager 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a proud mother and grandmother and together with her husband was the first one following them to every event in their lives. She was everyone's number #1 fan. Grandma Sandy's house was a place of hospitality to all that walk through the door. Nothing made her happier than to share meals, conversation, card games and of course hugs and kisses with all who walked through the door at any hour of the day or night.

Sandy loved life and was happiest when she was keeping busy. She loved spending days reading, gardening, cooking, watching children, shopping, and traveling. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the MAC-Healthy Lifestyles group.

Sandy is survived by her husband Harry Ernat; two daughters and one son; Tracy Helderman and son-in-law Mark of Coal Valley, Ray Ernat and daughter-in-law Barb of Chicago, Katy Nelsen and son-in-law Mike of Andalusia, seven grandchildren; Megan Humpal (Blake), Sarah Helderman, Laura Helderman; Hannah and Reed Nelsen; Thomas and Jack Ernat and two great-grandchildren Haddie and Isla Humpal; one sister, Mary Martin (Dave) of Davenport, many nieces and nephews whom she cherished and her dear friend JoAnn VanFossen, who with the late Teresa Huntley all shared the same birthday and spent a lifetime of friendship together.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Kathlyn Siefken and daughter Denise Ernat-George and son-in-law Kevin George.

