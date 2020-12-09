Menu
Sandra Jane "Sandy" Ernat
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Sandra "Sandy" Jane Ernat

August 26, 1940-December 3, 2020

Sandra Jane Ernat "Sandy", 80, of Moline, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Dec 3rd surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's, East Moline. A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities or the Jimmy V Foundation may be made through the funeral home.

Sandy was born on August 26th, 1940 in Waterloo, IA to Herbert and Kathlyn Siefken.

She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1958 and shortly after married her husband Harry Ernat whom she shared 60 beautiful years of her life. She enjoyed a 32-year career at Pediatric Group Associates in Moline, where she was remembered by many parents and children as the smiling face greeting them as they entered the office.

From a young age Sandy had a passion for service and giving back. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Moline, where she served as a greeter. She took great pride in her service to many charities and social service entities in the Quad Cities area including being a volunteer at Unity Point Hospital, Niabi Zoo and Unity Point Hospice. Her work with Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities earned her the Dr. Walter E. Neiswager 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a proud mother and grandmother and together with her husband was the first one following them to every event in their lives. She was everyone's number #1 fan. Grandma Sandy's house was a place of hospitality to all that walk through the door. Nothing made her happier than to share meals, conversation, card games and of course hugs and kisses with all who walked through the door at any hour of the day or night.

Sandy loved life and was happiest when she was keeping busy. She loved spending days reading, gardening, cooking, watching children, shopping, and traveling. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the MAC-Healthy Lifestyles group.

Sandy is survived by her husband Harry Ernat; two daughters and one son; Tracy Helderman and son-in-law Mark of Coal Valley, Ray Ernat and daughter-in-law Barb of Chicago, Katy Nelsen and son-in-law Mike of Andalusia, seven grandchildren; Megan Humpal (Blake), Sarah Helderman, Laura Helderman; Hannah and Reed Nelsen; Thomas and Jack Ernat and two great-grandchildren Haddie and Isla Humpal; one sister, Mary Martin (Dave) of Davenport, many nieces and nephews whom she cherished and her dear friend JoAnn VanFossen, who with the late Teresa Huntley all shared the same birthday and spent a lifetime of friendship together.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Kathlyn Siefken and daughter Denise Ernat-George and son-in-law Kevin George.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just heard that Sandy passed away. So sorry for your loss. Sandy was a sweetheart.
Robert Duby
December 13, 2020
Dear Katy and Family, So very sorry to hear of your loss. Your mom was always SO kind to me growing up. She remembered me from the pediatric group as we got older and played ball. She ALWAYS had a big smile and kind words to say. I will be thinking of you sweet Katy. You are a lot like your mom...big smile and kind words ALWAYS! Kelly
Kelly (Mulcahy) Beem
December 10, 2020
Katy, Laura, and the rest of your family, my sympathies are with you. I remember your mom, grandma very fondly. She always had a smile and wave for me when we would run into each other.
Julie Miner
December 10, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Harry and the family! She was a very loving and beautiful lady. Living next to her and Harry 1967 - 1975 was the most enjoyable. She was there when an new wife and mother was in need of a great friend and mentor. Our last conversation was at the local Jewel in East Moline probably around the year 2000. I know she will be missed by everyone and the family will be in our thoughts and prayers, We now live in California as well as Teresa and our 2 grandkids. May the Lord give you strength and peace through these trying times.
Gene and Phyllis Myers
December 9, 2020
Katy, My deepest sympathies to you & your family. I only met your mom on a few occasions but it was easy to see what a great person she was. And that she was a family matriarch to you. God bless.
Deanna M. Johannes (Thirty-One cncltnt)
December 9, 2020
