Sandra J. Keag

March 15, 1946-January 6, 2022

Sandra "Sandy" J. (Tubbs) Keag, 75, of Erie, IL, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at home. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Clinton, IA. Memorials may be made to Bethany for Children and Families.

Sandy was born March 15, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter S.J. Tubbs and Margaret (Harding) Tubbs. She Married Robert Joe Keag on February 3, 1968. They were later divorced. Sandy worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. After retiring from there she became a CNA to fulfill her passion of helping others. She was a proud mother and grandmother. Sandy enjoyed crafting, especially sewing. She made many Halloween costumes over the years for her daughter and grandson. In her earlier years she loved boating and snowmobiling. Those that knew Sandy will never forget her contagious smile and laugh.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Shannon Adams, Erie; grandson, Zachary Adams; brother, Rolin Tubbs, East Moline; niece, Cindy Zenke, Dixon, IL, and nephew, Chad Tubbs, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.